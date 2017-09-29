Former Jets player: Team cut ties because he's bi-polar

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A former New York Jets linebacker has sued the team because he says they cut ties with him because of his bi-polar disorder.
Erin Henderson's lawsuit filed in New Jersey Friday says that the team failed to accommodate his disability and wrongfully terminated his employment, costing him more than $3 million.
The Jets declined to comment through a spokesman. The team declined its 2017 option on Henderson in February.
The lawsuit says that the team placing him on the Non-Football Injury list without saying why led other teams to think that it was related to previous alcohol problems. Henderson was released by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 after two arrests for DWI. He pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to two years' probation.
The suit says he was treated by a team psychiatrist and he also discussed it with officials including Coach Todd Bowles.
