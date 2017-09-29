September 29, 2017

The Louisville Bats

Movie Night @ Louisville Slugger Field

"Beauty and the Beast"

Presented by Commonwealth Credit Union

Saturday, 7:30pm

$2 and $5 for Popcorn & Soda

Benefits Norton Children's Hospital

(502) 212-2287

BatsBaseball.com

Celebration of Life Fair

Waggener Traditional High School

330 South Hubbards Lane

Saturday, 1-5pm

FREE EVENT FOR ALL

Active Military, Veterans and their Families

FUN FOR ALL Ages!!

Free Food, Drinks, Children's Games,

Live Entertainment, & Door Prizes

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.