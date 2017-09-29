Throw Up Your 'L' Rally to support UofL - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Throw Up Your 'L' Rally to support UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer asked people to come together in support of the University of Louisville. He invited everyone to the Muhammad Ali Center plaza to throw up an L during a 12:30 p.m. rally.

Watch the rally on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream below:

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly