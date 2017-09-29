Police: 1 injured, 1 dead in Madison, IN shooting

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - Jefferson County's Sheriff Department, Madison Police and Indiana State Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Madison.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Cameron Court just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook Post from the Jefferson County Sheriff Department.

The gunshot victim, Kevin Royalty, 24, along with a woman and small child, walked across the street from the shooting scene to find help, police said.

The alleged shooter, David Michael Head, 24, fired several shots at police when they responded to the scene according to the post.

Police said Head went back into his home and a gunshot was then heard. Head was found dead inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

One Jefferson Sheriff deputy's vehicle was shot in the incident but no officers were hurt.

Police said Royalty was shot several times in the upper body and taken to Louisville for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

