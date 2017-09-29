Cards name David Padgett interim basketball coach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL has named its interim successor to Rick Pitino following a far-reaching FBI investigation into bribery claims involving several high-profile college basketball programs.

David Padgett will lead the team through the upcoming season that begins with this weekend's first practice.

Padgett, who was a three year starter for the Cardinals, became an assistant coach last season after serving two years as director of basketball operations. Before coming back to Louisville, Padgett had been an assistant coach at IUPUI.

In his senior season of 2007-08, Padgett and the Cardinals reached the NCAA Elite Eight.

Padgett takes over the team following the placing of Rick Pitino on unpaid leave as a result of the FBI basketball bribery scandal investigation.

UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said an interim athletic director will be named early next week to replace Tom Jurich.

Jurich, who arrived in 1997, was asked to fire Pitino on Wednesday, a day after the FBI announced its bombshell allegations.

When Jurich refused, he was placed on paid administrative leave. Minutes later, it was announced that Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

The suspensions were made instead of outright firings because the UofL board of trustees must gather for a full vote. Its next regularly scheduled meeting is Oct. 19, but an emergency meeting can be called for such an important matter.

Pitino had been coaching UofL since 2001. He led the Cards to three Final Fours and a national championship, and guided the team through moves to the Big East Conference and then the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Jurich had been regarded as one of the nation's top athletic directors, in large part for bolstering the school's athletic facilities and hiring coaches to lead many sports to national prominence, not just football and basketball.

Louisville opens the 2017-18 basketball season on October 30 against Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.

