Baseball World Series MVP award named for Willie Mays
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, former Major League baseball player Willie Mays listens during his appearance at the San Francisco Giants' 2010 World Series trophy display tour event at the Arthur Tappan Scho...
(AP Photo/File). FILE- In this Sept. 29, 1954, file photo, New York Giants center fielder Willie Mays, running at top speed with his back to the plate, gets under a 450-foot blast off the bat of Cleveland Indians first baseman Vic Wertz to pull the bal...
(AP Photo/RDS). FILE - In this March 2, 1964, file photo, San Francisco Giants' Willie Mays is all set for workout at the baseball club's training camp at Casa Grande, Ariz. Baseball announced on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, they have named its World Series...
NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has named its World Series Most Valuable Player award after Willie Mays.
The decision was announced Friday, the 63rd anniversary of Mays' back-to-the-plate catch in deep center field at the Polo Grounds for the New York Giants against Cleveland's Vic Wertz in the World Series opener. The Giants went on to sweep the Indians.
The Series MVP award began the following year, when it was won by Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Johnny Podres.
Now 86, Mays played in 24 All-Star Games during a 22-year-career with the New York and San Francisco Giants, and the New York Mets.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Friday, September 29 2017 9:59 AM EDT2017-09-29 13:59:01 GMT
Friday, September 29 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-09-29 17:42:44 GMT
The Environmental Protection Agency says an unknown amount of a dangerous chemical linked to birth defects and cancer may have washed downriver from a Houston-area Superfund site during the flooding from Hurricane...More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency says an unknown amount of a dangerous chemical linked to birth defects and cancer may have washed downriver from a Houston-area Superfund site during the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Friday, September 29 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:49:10 GMT
Friday, September 29 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-09-29 17:42:42 GMT
Law enforcement officials are telling The Associated Press a note found in the car of a man charged in a Tennessee church shooting made reference to retaliation for a white supremacist's massacre at a black church...More >>
Law enforcement officials are telling The Associated Press a note found in the car of a man charged in a Tennessee church shooting made reference to retaliation for a white supremacist's massacre at a black church two years earlier.More >>
Thursday, September 28 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-09-29 02:38:43 GMT
Friday, September 29 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-09-29 15:31:53 GMT
Giancarlo Stanton homered twice to become the first player to hit 59 in a season since 2001, and the Miami Marlins opened the last series of Jeffrey Loria's tenure as owner by beating the Atlanta Braves 7-1.More >>
Giancarlo Stanton homered twice to become the first player to hit 59 in a season since 2001, and the Miami Marlins opened the last series of Jeffrey Loria's tenure as owner by beating the Atlanta Braves 7-1.More >>
Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-09-28 02:07:13 GMT
Thursday, September 28 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:20:24 GMT
Addison Russell hit a 3-run homer and John Lackey pitched six strong innings as the Chicago Cubs clinched their second consecutive National League Central title with a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.More >>
Addison Russell hit a 3-run homer and John Lackey pitched six strong innings as the Chicago Cubs clinched their second consecutive National League Central title with a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.More >>