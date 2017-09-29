Baseball World Series MVP award named for Willie Mays

(AP Photo/RDS). FILE - In this March 2, 1964, file photo, San Francisco Giants' Willie Mays is all set for workout at the baseball club's training camp at Casa Grande, Ariz. Baseball announced on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, they have named its World Series...

(AP Photo/File). FILE- In this Sept. 29, 1954, file photo, New York Giants center fielder Willie Mays, running at top speed with his back to the plate, gets under a 450-foot blast off the bat of Cleveland Indians first baseman Vic Wertz to pull the bal...

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, former Major League baseball player Willie Mays listens during his appearance at the San Francisco Giants' 2010 World Series trophy display tour event at the Arthur Tappan Scho...

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has named its World Series Most Valuable Player award after Willie Mays.

The decision was announced Friday, the 63rd anniversary of Mays' back-to-the-plate catch in deep center field at the Polo Grounds for the New York Giants against Cleveland's Vic Wertz in the World Series opener. The Giants went on to sweep the Indians.

The Series MVP award began the following year, when it was won by Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Johnny Podres.

Now 86, Mays played in 24 All-Star Games during a 22-year-career with the New York and San Francisco Giants, and the New York Mets.

___

