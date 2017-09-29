Man charged with committing seven armed business robberies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in seven armed robberies of business during which two of the businesses were robbed multiple times.

James Stanley Pugh, 63, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Louisville Metro police say Pugh began his robbery spree on March 28 when he held up the Cash Express at 2602 Preston Highway. He would hold up that same store two more times - on May 13 and Aug. 10.

In addition, Pugh is charged with robbing the Papa Murphy's at 3024 South 3rd Street on May 17, the Check Into Cash at 3314 Preston Highway on Aug. 19, and twice holding up another Check Into Cash located at 1995 Brownsboro Road on Aug. 29 and Sept. 28.

During interviews with LMPD Robbery Unit detectives, arrest reports say Pugh admitted to being the person who committed the robberies.

Pugh, who was also wanted on two bench warrants, is being held on a $75,000 cash bond.

