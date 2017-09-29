MSD to update public on downtown sewer collapse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) officials plan to update the public at 2 p.m. Friday on the status of the construction at Main and Hancock Streets after a sewer collapse at the end of August.

The street collapsed after a 102-inch concrete sewer pipe failed. According to officials, the pipe was installed in 1948 and responsible for carrying one-third of the waste water in Louisville.

Officials said the repairs would cost about a half of a million dollars.

