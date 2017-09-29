UofL receives $13.8M grant for adult stem cell research

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Millions of dollars will be used to fund research that may not only help repair problems related to cardiac arrests, it may lead to a cure, according to University of Louisville interim president Dr. Gregory Postel.



Postel and UofL Institute of Molecular Cardiology director Dr. Roberto Bolli announced Friday that the National Institutes of Health granted a $13.8 million extension to UofL to be used over a five year period.



The research will use a newly discovered type of adult cardiac stem cell.

“The overall goal is to advance the use of adult stem cells to treat heart failure,” Bolli said.

Bolli said the research will be broken down into four projects. He said his team has discovered a new way of giving people stem cells he believes will revolutionize the field - and will be the focus of project one.

Project two will study a new population of cardiac stem cells that are cheaper, more consistent, easier to produce and are more effective.

Project three will focus on collagen disposition and how stem cells can be used to decrease scar tissue that replaces the heart muscle and eventually causes heart failure.

Project four will look at the effect of diabetes on cell therapy and figuring out why patients with diabetes do not respond to cell therapy as well as patients who do not have diabetes.

Bolli said there are at least six million Americans who have heart failure and the rate of survival is less than those who have lung cancer. He also said 600,000 new cases of heart failure are reported each year.

