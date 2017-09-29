The Advantage Player: Week 5 College Football Picks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Advantage Player is all over the map this week, keeping an eye on games out west, in the Big 10 and in the Big 12.

BYU at Utah State (+3)

In a battle between two teams who got blown out by Wisconsin, I think the wrong side is favored here. Both squads are pretty bad offensively, but I believe Utah State has the positive momentum following its 61-point outburst last week. As bad as BYU is this year -- its 9.8 points per game ranks last nationally -- Utah State still believes this is a big home game. The Aggies simply will care more in this game.

Ohio State (-29.5) at Rutgers

Ohio State has yet to put together a complete game this year, but I think the Buckeyes finally get the job done at Rutgers this weekend. The Scarlet Knights are bad. Sure, they played Washington somewhat tough in the opener, but I do not expect them to recapture that magic on Saturday. OSU finally will be able to name its score in this one, which the Buckeyes desperately need after not being able to do so vs. Army and UNLV.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (+10)

Many are expecting points to be scored here. Oklahoma State is coming off a disappointing home loss, while Texas Tech has some optimism after starting the year 3-0. I don’t think Texas Tech is that good, and the Red Raiders eventually will regress, but not in this game. They will give Oklahoma State all the visitors can handle, but will come up short in the end due to a lack of defense. The heartbreaking loss for Texas Tech in this game will then derail its season.

