Two crashes cause delays on I-275 in NKY

Drivers should avoid I-275 in Northern Kentucky.

The westbound lanes were shut down between I-471 and KY-9 due to a crash Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported just after 1 p.m.

The left lane of I-275 eastbound at KY-9 was also shut down. That crash was reported around 1:15 p.m.

No word on when the highway will reopen.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

