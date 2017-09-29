Auburn's Bruce Pearl deflects questions on corruption case

(Michael Clevenger/The Courier-Journal via AP). Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall after having a meeting with the university's interim president Greg Postel, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville. Ky. Louisville an...

By JOHN ZENORAP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl didn't say much Friday when repeatedly asked about the nationwide federal investigation that has engulfed the sport.

Pearl would only say the behavior that led to the arrest of his top assistant "is unacceptable."

Beyond that, Pearl deflected questions about Tuesday's arrest of associate head coach Chuck Person on federal fraud and bribery charges. Auburn has suspended Person without pay.

In his first public comments since then, Pearl said he stood by the university's initial statement, adding that, "I can't and I won't have any further comment."

He wanted instead to talk about his team, which opened practice on Friday and that he still touts as a potential NCAA Tournament contender.

But most of the questions weren't about basketball; they were focused on the federal investigation. Pearl, however, repeatedly declined comment or answered with talk about the season instead.

Person was among 10 people arrested in the corruption case, including four college assistant coaches and an Adidas executive. According to documents, Person is received $91,500 in bribes to steer Auburn players to financial advisor Martin Blazer and tailor Rashan Michel once they turn pro.

Person said $18,500 of the bribe money went to the families of two recruits, according to federal documents.

The documents quote Person as touting a highly rated recruit who would only "play a year and a half" at Auburn before turning pro. He arranged a meeting with the player, Blazer and Michel.

The player wasn't named, but center Austin Wiley joined the team last December and was a five-star recruit.

Pearl seemed to be on the brink of turning around a program that hasn't made an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2003. He brought in top recruits like Wiley, Mustapha Heron and Danjel Purifoy.

Auburn has been granting full refunds to season ticket holders after selling them out for the fourth consecutive year under Pearl.

When the university announced it had suspended Person, it said in a statement that the news of the investigation was "shocking," that the school is committed to playing by the rules and that's what is expected of its coaches.

Other schools have also already taken action following the federal investigation of the sport.

Louisville coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich have already been placed on administrative leave after charges involving that program. The Cardinals were expected to name an interim coach on Friday.

Oklahoma State has fired assistant Lamont Evans, who was also arrested for cause after the top assistant to new coach Mike Boynton was ensnared in the federal investigation of basketball recruiting at seven universities.

Auburn opens the season Nov. 10 against Norfolk State.

