Health officials: Whooping Cough cases in infants spike

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Health officials are warning parents to immunize their infants on schedule as whooping cough cases increase in Jefferson County.

The Department of Public Health and Wellness said they are seeing an increase in whooping cough cases in children younger than a year. Since September 1, there have been seven cases in Louisville.

"It is vitally important for infants to get their immunizations against whooping cough on schedule," Public Health and Wellness director, Dr. Sarah Moyer, said. "In children this age, the disease can be very serious and even deadly."

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory tract infection. Health officials said it initially seems like a cold but eventually becomes more serious in infants and young children. A cough may be minimal to non-existent in infants, officials said.

According to Department of Public Health and Wellness, the best way to prevent whooping cough is through vaccinations. They said about half of the infants younger than 1 year who get the disease need hospital care. The childhood vaccine is called DTaP while the teen and adult vaccine is called Tdap. Both DTaP and Tdap protect against whooping cough, tetanus and diphtheria.

The Department of Public Health and Wellness advises parents that infants should receive a set of DTaP immunizations at 2, 4, and 6 months, with boosters at 15-18 months and 4-6 years. It is recommended that children get a single dose of Tdap vaccine at 11 to 12 years of age. In addition, pregnant women should receive a single dose of Tdap during every pregnancy, preferably at 27 through 36 weeks.

Officials state that parents of infants and all people who interact with infants should also be immunized against whooping cough.

"Even if parents and caregivers have been immunized against whooping cough as children," Dr. Moyer said, “vaccines can wear off over a period of time. Parents and caregivers can then infect young children."

Parents should check with their physicians to see if their child has been immunized against whooping cough. Parents without health insurance in Jefferson County can contact the Department of Public Health and Wellness at (502)- 574-6520.

