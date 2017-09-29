Cubs' Arrieta likely to miss final regular-season start - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cubs' Arrieta likely to miss final regular-season start

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in St. Louis.

CHICAGO (AP) - Jake Arrieta will likely miss his final regular-season start for the Chicago Cubs to rest before the playoffs.

Arrieta and manager Joe Maddon said he will probably skip his turn for the defending World Series champions when they wrap up the regular season against Cincinnati on Sunday.

The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner strained his right hamstring on Sept. 4 and didn't pitch again until Sept. 21. He lasted three innings Tuesday against St. Louis - his second-shortest outing this season.

"I feel great," said Arrieta, who was planning to throw a simulated game if he doesn't start Sunday. "When my time comes, I'll be ready to go."

The Cubs clinched their second straight NL Central title this week and are eyeing another deep run after winning the World Series for the first time since 1908 last year.

Arrieta (14-10, 3.53 ERA) would likely pitch Game 3 of the NL Division Series against Washington at Wrigley Field. He had been on a tear before the injury, with a 6-1 record and 1.59 ERA in his first nine starts following the All-Star break.

"A real healthy Jake pitching like he can is very important to us," Maddon said. "There's no question about that. Moving forward right now, that was a significant injury. We're trying to get him back to being more normal Jake. He can be very large for us in that next series coming up."

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Immigrants line up to renew work permits as program ends

    Immigrants line up to renew work permits as program ends

    Friday, September 29 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-09-29 15:29:15 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:12:59 GMT
    It's a race against the clock as many young immigrants who are shielded from deportation by an Obama-era program rush to renew their permits ahead of a looming Oct. 5 deadline set by the Trump administration.More >>
    It's a race against the clock as many young immigrants who are shielded from deportation by an Obama-era program rush to renew their permits ahead of a looming Oct. 5 deadline set by the Trump administration.More >>

  • Air Force Academy leader delivers powerful speech on race

    Air Force Academy leader delivers powerful speech on race

    Friday, September 29 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-09-29 18:39:19 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:12:53 GMT
    The leader of the Air Force Academy delivered a poignant and stern message on race relations in a speech to thousands of cadets after someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dorm rooms of five...More >>
    The leader of the Air Force Academy delivered a poignant and stern message on race relations in a speech to thousands of cadets after someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dorm rooms of five black students.More >>

  • Rock hit man on head as he drove out of Yosemite park

    Rock hit man on head as he drove out of Yosemite park

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:38 AM EDT2017-09-29 07:38:56 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:12:52 GMT

    Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.

    More >>

    Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly