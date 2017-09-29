The Latest: S. Carolina says school not a target in probe

(Michael Clevenger/The Courier-Journal via AP). Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall after having a meeting with the university's interim president Greg Postel, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville. Ky. Louisville an...

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel, right, speaks as the university's Director of Media Relations John Karman listens during a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville a...

(AP Photo/File). These file photos show assistant basketball coaches, from left, Tony Bland Chuck Person, Emanuel Richardson and Lamont Evans. The four were identified in court papers and are among 10 people facing federal charges in Manhattan federal...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Lamont Evans, an assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State University, leaves the federal courthouse following a court appearance in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Evans is facing federal charges in conjunction wit...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on the corruption scandal in college basketball (all times Eastern):

2:20 p.m.

South Carolina's athletic director says its men's basketball program is not a target of a federal fraud and bribery scandal that led to the arrest of a former assistant.

Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner says even with the complaints from the Department of Justice, the school still plans its own review.

Tanner said in a statement that South Carolina will hire an independent group that specializes in NCAA matters to review any issues that came up with Lamont Evans, the school and the federal investigation.

Evans was an assistant for South Carolina under coach Frank Martin from 2012 to 2014. Martin hired him for his first job as a student assistant at Kansas State in 2008 and kept him as a graduate manager until he came to South Carolina.

Martin led South Carolina to its first Final Four last season.

___

1:30 p.m.

Ousted Louisville coach Rick Pitino tells a radio host in a text message that he is sad and misses his players as they begin practice for a season already marred by a federal probe that alleged corruption in the school's basketball program and others in the sport.

Pitino is on unpaid administrative leave, though his lawyer says the coach was "effectively fired" after court documents said money was funneled from Adidas to the family of a recruit. Pitino was not named but was already under scrutiny for a sex scandal that landed Louisville's hoops program on NCAA probation.

Pitino told WHAS-AM radio host Terry Meiners in a text: "This weekend will be the saddest . So many years of opening day of practice." Meiners posted the text on Twitter , saying he had permission from Pitino to share the sentiments.

Louisville was one of seven universities described in three complaints that resulted in the arrests this week of four assistant coaches, an Adidas executive and several others.

Louisville also put athletic director Tom Jurich on paid administrative leave.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.