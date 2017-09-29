What's the deal with this huge concert announcement at the Louisville Palace?

Jerry Seinfeld will perform in Louisville in January. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jerry Seinfeld, master of the show about nothing, will bring his act to the Louisville Palace.

The Palace Theater on Friday announced that Seinfeld will perform at the downtown location on Jan. 25.

Pre-sale availability begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., and all tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 6 at noon. Tickets will be available at LouisvillePalace.com, the Louisville Palace box office, all Ticketmaster locations or by phone at 800-745-3000.

