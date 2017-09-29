TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound I-65 exit to close at Sellersburg

For information about Indiana highway work zones and other traffic alerts visit indot.carsprogram.org or call 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone. (Source: INDOT)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The I-65 Northbound Sellersburg exit may be closed for more than a week as crews work on repairs.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said exit 9 on I-65 northbound will be closed on Monday, October 2 and may be closed for up to 10 days.

Crews are expected to remove and replace pavement at the exit in order to tie-in the existing ramp to the new roadway at the 9.0-mile marker, INDOT said.

INDOT officials said the significant portion of northbound traffic, that's currently on the southbound side, between mile marker 11.2 at Muddy Creek and mile 16.6 may be shifted back to the northbound side during the week of October 9. Crews are expected to start removing sections of the southbound concrete barrier wall at that time.

In a press release, INDOT said that 2017 pavement operations are on schedule to be completed by December 1. This would bring northbound and southbound traffic patterns from one mile north of State Road 60 to 2.8 miles south of S.R. 160 back to normal.

