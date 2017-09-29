Chiefs' Peters gets top spot in AP's cornerback rankings - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Chiefs' Peters gets top spot in AP's cornerback rankings

By SIMMI BUTTAR
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Kansas City's Marcus Peters has been voted the NFL's top cornerback in The Associated Press rankings.

The Chiefs star beat out Arizona's Patrick Peterson and Denver's Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib for the No. 1 spot. The voting was done by Pro Football Hall of Fame member James Lofton and 10 AP football writers.

Peters' ability to force turnovers was a key factor in the voting. He has 15 interceptions in 34 career games.

Peters received three first-place votes in a 10-points-to-one-point system and he placed second on three ballots and third on four ballots for 96 total points.

Peterson actually received more first-place votes (five) than Peters. But his vote was more spread out as he received one vote each for second, third, fifth and sixth place and two for ninth place for a total of 82 points.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

