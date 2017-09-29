Titans' Delanie Walker gets death threats; NFL investigating - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Titans' Delanie Walker gets death threats; NFL investigating

By TERRY McCORMICK
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans say they Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker has received death threats because of the anthem protests.

The team says it has informed NFL security. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Friday the league is looking into the matter.

Walker shared the threats against himself and his family Thursday night in a post shared on social media . Walker told fans upset over NFL players' protesting they didn't have to come to games if they felt disrespected.

The tight end was not in the locker room Friday during media availability.

Tennessee stayed inside its locker room along with the Seahawks last week, and the Titans (2-1) visit Houston (1-2) on Sunday. Asked about the Titans' plans for Sunday, coach Mike Mularkey says free speech allows individuals to do what they want.

