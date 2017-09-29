Golden Alert issued for 68-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old Louisville man. Garry Frye was last seen around noon on Thursday.

According to MetroSafe, Frye was last seen in the 3800 block of Klondike Lane wearing gray sweatpants, a blue flannel jacket, green baseball cap and black shoes with white soles.

Frye is 5'4", weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has white or partially gray hair and blue eyes. Frye also has a beard of an unknown length. Police said he may have impaired memory or diminished mental capacity.

If you think you have seen Garry Frye, call 911.

