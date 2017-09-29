FBI's 'Coach-2' is Pitino, NBC News reports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Suspended UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino is "Coach-2" in the FBI's massive investigation into bribery claims at several high-profile college basketball programs, NBC News is reporting.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News that "Coach-2" in the criminal complaint filed this week is Pitino.

Several references to "Coach-2" in the damning complaint are listed below:

+ "No one swings a bigger d*** than (Coach-2)" at (Adidas).

+ "All (Coach-2 has to do) is pick up the phone and call somebody, (and say) these are my guys, they're taking care of us."

+ "(Coach-2) is not a guy to have his own agent already set up."

Another, more in-depth reference to Coach-2 in the FBI complaint appeared on page 22, and is attributed to FBI Special Agent John Verdaris, who prepared the report and released it on Tuesday:

Based on my review of call records, I am aware that on or about May 27, 2017, JAMES GATTO, a/k/a "Jim," the defendant, had two telephone conversations with a phone number used by (UofL coach 2). Based on the same, I am aware that on or about June 1, 2017, GATTO had a third telephone conversation with the same phone number used by (UofL coach 2). As noted above, two days later, on or about June 3, 2017, Player-10 officially committed to (UofL) in return for the commitment by GATTO and (Adidas) to pay $100,000.

UofL is expected to name an interim coach Friday at a news conference at 5 p.m.

Also, UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said an interim athletic director will be named early next week to replace Tom Jurich.

Louisville opens the 2017-18 basketball season on October 30 against Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.

This story is being updated.

