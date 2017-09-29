Richard Pitino: 'It's been a tough week for our family'

By JON KRAWCZYNSKIAP Basketball Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota coach Richard Pitino says "it's been a tough week for our family" after his father, Rick Pitino, was placed on administrative leave at Louisville.

Rick Pitino is on his way out with the Cardinals after the program came under federal investigation in a nationwide bribery and corruption case. Richard Pitino says he never saw anything while he was at Louisville that would corroborate the charges of paying prized recruits.

Richard Pitino says he loves his father and is there for him as Rick Pitino goes through the ordeal.

Richard Pitino says he hopes the federal probe will eventually help college basketball by addressing some of the issues that have plagued it for years.

