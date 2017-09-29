Rick Pitino issues statement of 'a thousand thanks'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rick Pitino issued a statement Friday in reaction to the school's basketball bribery scandal.

Pitino issued the following statement through scout.com's Jody Demling:

There’s been a lot of turmoil the last few days and I’ve intentionally avoided making any public statements – primarily because so few facts are known. But I wish to make a few now.

First, I want to thank all my players from Providence, UK and Louisville. Your support means more to me than I can possibly express.

Second, to the many friends and fans who reached out to me in the last few days: I owe a thousand thanks and an apology for the disappointment you must have.

Third, as I’ve previously stated, I had no knowledge of any payments to any recruit or their family. But I was the head coach and I will take ownership of my decisions. The University took the action they thought was necessary and I will do the same.

Finally, Tom Jurich is the best athletic director in the country, and thanks to him I coached Louisville basketball for over sixteen years where we witnessed many great things. From conference USA, AAC, Big East and now the ACC. I am proud of our many accomplishments and appreciate the continued support of the Louisville community. Again, a thousand thanks.

David Padgett was named acting men's basketball coach Friday afternoon.

