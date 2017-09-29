Police searching for alleged bank robber

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Pioneer Village and Hillview Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who they said robbed a bank and attempted to rob another.

The departments said they are working to identify a man who robbed a Hillview PBI Bank on September 26 and ran off.

According to police, after the PBI Bank Robbery the same man contemplated a second robbery at the United Bank in Hebron Estates but left the bank without doing so.

Police consider this man armed and dangerous.

Those who have information about the robbery and attempted robbery are asked to contact the Hillview and Pioneer Village police departments.

