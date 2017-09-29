LMPD officer accused of rape resigns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News has confirmed that an LMPD officer accused of raping six women has resigned from the department.

Pablo Cano is currently under a Public Integrity Unit Investigation with the department.

He also faces a lawsuit in which three women claim he raped them.

Cano had been placed on administrative duties after the lawsuit was filed. No report was ever taken by the department before the lawsuit.

Cano was an officer for two years at LMPD. He worked in the second division.

