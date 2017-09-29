One person shot in downtown New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany Police are responding after a teen was shot downtown.

The call came in shortly after 6:00 p.m. of a shooting at Vincennes Street and Culbertson Avenue.

Once on scene, crews located a 19-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim is being transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

NAPD does have a person of interest in this case

Anyone with information is asked to call the NAPD tip line at 812-948-NAPD.

This story will be updated.

