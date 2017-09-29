One person shot in downtown New Albany - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

One person shot in downtown New Albany

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany Police are responding after a teen was shot downtown.

The call came in shortly after 6:00 p.m. of a shooting at Vincennes Street and Culbertson Avenue.

Once on scene, crews located a 19-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The victim is being transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

NAPD does have a person of interest in this case

Anyone with information is asked to call the NAPD tip line at 812-948-NAPD. 

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly