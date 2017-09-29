U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrest five in Owensboro

We have new information on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence in Owensboro.

We're told five people were arrested by ICE on Thursday.

The regional office confirms that agents arrested three men and two women:

A 35-year-old man from Mexico who has convictions for public intoxication, assault, theft, DUI, and violation of emergency protection orders.

A 28-year-old woman from Mexican who has convictions for DUI and an active warrant from Daviess County for failure to pay fines associated with the conviction.

A 28-year-old man from Guatemala with convictions for assault-domestic violence, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

A 28-year-old woman from Mexico who had been voluntarily returned to Mexico in 2006.

A 20-year-old man from Mexico who was denied a visa in 2008 and had a false I-9 Form, which is used to verify the identity and employment authorization of individuals hired for employment in the U.S.

Three Owensboro High School students told us they, along with several other Hispanic students, were called to the auditorium on Thursday and given instructions on what to do if they get home and their parents weren't there.

"They're tearing families apart," said interpreter Sondra Perez. "They're not going to know anyone else here. What if they're here just for migrant work in the fields. The tobacco and the tomatoes. They're now left without their parents and half of them without any other family members they're too afraid to come forward to claim the children because they're afraid the same thing is going to happen to them if they go to any government place to try to help the children."

We are continuing to track down more information on the investigation.

Evan Gorman spoke with a student whose family member was arrested by ICE agents. Hear from her at 14 News at 10.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.