U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement agents arrest 5 in Owensboro

We have new information on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence in Owensboro.

We're told five people were arrested by ICE on Thursday.

The regional office confirms that agents arrested three men and two women:

A 35-year-old man from Mexico who has convictions for public intoxication, assault, theft, DUI, and violation of emergency protection orders.

A 28-year-old woman from Mexican who has convictions for DUI and an active warrant from Daviess County for failure to pay fines associated with the conviction.

A 28-year-old man from Guatemala with convictions for assault-domestic violence, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

A 28-year-old woman from Mexico who had been voluntarily returned to Mexico in 2006.

A 20-year-old man from Mexico who was denied a visa in 2008 and had a false I-9 Form, which is used to verify the identity and employment authorization of individuals hired for employment in the U.S.

Jizel Diaz-Rates' uncle was one of the fugitives.

"He called saying that immigration had pulled him over and they were taking him and they were taking the kids if we didn't come get the kids," Diaz-Rates said.

"His 4 children will be here without a parent– which I will step up and take control if I have to," Jacqueline Linares said.

Diaz-Rates says she's a student at Owensboro High School. Her classmates tell 14 News several Hispanic students were called to the auditorium on Thursday.

"And they told us that the children who were in lower grades couldn't get off the bus if there wasn't a parent– and if there wasn't a parent they'd have to go back to school," 9th grader Nadia Roblero-Adams explained.

Owensboro Schools released a statement, it reads in part: "The safety of our students is always our top priority," followed by "ICE did not come to any of our schools."

"The little one keeps asking, 'are you getting my daddy out of jail, are you going to get my daddy out,' but I can't give her a straight answer," Linares added.

Linares is worried because she doesn't know what will happen next to her detained relative, but in the meantime, she's caring for his four children.

"It's a lot, but it's family. You do a lot for family," Linares stated.

ICE employees say this was part of a targeted routine enforcement operation

When it comes to making arrests, ICE says they do avoid sensitive locations such as schools and hospitals. The federal agency says they carry out targeted enforcement acts each day around the country. They say they're focused on enforcing immigration law, and that all of those arrested receive all due process rights.

We are continuing to track down more information on the investigation.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.