Mayor Fischer emphasizes city's ties to UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher led a short pep rally Friday afternoon, supporting the city's ties to the University of Louisville.

Mayor Fischer also sent out a series of tweets Friday supporting UofL students, faculty, staff and alumni, while calling attention to the ongoing investment in downtown construction projects.

"When you look at the big picture in terms of the growth that's going on in downtown," Fischer said, "with the 25 new hotels, an expanded convention center, there's going to be more activity than there's ever been in downtown. If you're a downtown business right now, you are well positioned."

Fischer would not speculate on any possible impact of future NCAA sanctions that might keep UofL's men's basketball team from playing.

"For the world at large and nationally they're looking at the momentum the city has right now," Fischer said. "The $11 billion of construction taking place, the explosion of all our economic development sectors, they understand we've got great workforce development as well. We talk about our partnerships with the university so when it comes to workforce and academics, that's doing nothing but getting better every day."

