3 killed, 4 injured after car hits bear on Colorado highway

By The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Three people were killed and four seriously injured when a car careened off a major highway after it struck a bear.

The Colorado State Patrol says seven people were in the car that slid across the center median, crossing over lanes of traffic before it flew off the highway Friday morning near Rifle, Colorado.

Two of those killed were children.

The State Patrol says it is withholding the names of the deceased until family members are notified.

The agency says drugs, alcohol, and the speed of the vehicle were not considered factors in the crash. The case is under investigation.

