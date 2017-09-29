TRAFFIC ALERT: Main St to open back up Oct. 13

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - MSD officials announced the road closure at Main and Hancock Streets will reopen to limited traffic on Oct. 6 and to full capacity on Oct. 13.

At the end of August, the street caved in after a 102 inch concrete sewer pipe collapsed. According to officials, the pipe was installed in 1948 and responsible for carrying one-third of the wastewater in Louisville.

On Friday, MSD officials said the pipe has been repaired and crews will be wrapping up the construction site by the first week of October.

"We've installed in numerous pumps and a lot of pipe that has run along the ground behind us to do the pump around," said MSD executive Director Tony Parrott.

Officials said the city's infrastructure is finally showing its age.

"There's no doubt that traffic on top of pipes and the vibration can be a contributing factor but it's just that, I think this is a combination of a lot of things that happened," Brian Bingham, MSD's Chief of Operations said.

Some of the other city sewer pipes date back to the 1800s.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Sewer collapse causes emergency road closures in downtown Louisville

"The number one threat to America is our infrastructure that's crumbling. That is something that we can do something about," Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.

Sexton Smith is pushing for MSD to get funding for more repairs. Funding some say they could get behind.

"Any type of construction is always good for the city, any city in the country, because it means that they're trying to put money back into fixing what's wrong," Mike Schwartz said.

In the meantime MSD will rely on their Ohio River Tunnel project to help divert waste water without having to shut down Main Street for any longer.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.