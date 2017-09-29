UofL announces large grant for new medical research

This is the research team on the program project grant. (Source: UofL Health Sciences)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville received a $13.8 million grant, one of its largest grants ever from the National Institutes of Health for medical research.

The grant was announced Friday by both Interim President Dr. Greg Postel and the study's principal investigator, Dr. Roberto Bolli, the director of UofL's Institute of Molecular Cardiology.

MORE FROM WAVE 3 NEWS:

+ Mayor Fischer emphasizes city's ties to UofL

+ Health and Human Services secretary Price resigns

+ What's the deal with this huge concert announcement at the Louisville Palace

The team at UofL is studying the use of a newly discovered type of adult cardiac stem cell, to help patients with heart failure. The study focuses on the repair of the heart, and ultimately trying to cure heart failure using the patients original stem cells.

In addition to the grant, the NIH also approved an extensive, multi-step process including experts in the field.

"We are continually striving for new and better ways to treat heart disease," Bolli said. "I’m confident we are not that far from a cure."

According to UofL Health Sciences News, the committee that reviewed the grant application gave the project high praise.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.