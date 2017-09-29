UofL players react to new acting head coach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville basketball players held a press conference Friday evening after it was announced David Padgett was their new acting head coach.

Anas Mahmoud, Quentin Snider and Deng Adel spoke to reporters at the Yum! Center practice facility.

Mahmoud spoke highly of Padgett, who was an assistant coach with the program before taking this position.

"[Padgett] has been my mentor since I've been here," Mahmoud said. "I wouldn't be where I am now without DP."

According to the three players, the team got together after they found out Rick Pitino had been placed on administrative leave and decided they wanted someone inside the program to lead them going forward.

"We don't want anything to distract us even more," Mahmoud said. We don't have the time. Coach Padgett has been here, he's done it before."

Adel echoed his teammate's sentiments, noting how the assistant they all refer to as "DP" is a welcome, understanding face in this turbulent time.

"He's is a player's coach," Adel said. It's just fun to have him around."

The team starts practice this weekend, and opens play in just over one month at the KFC Yum! Center.

