UofL fans share excitement, concern as Padgett named acting coach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the past week, talk of Louisville basketball's latest scandal has been in every bar, radio show or even barber shop across the city.

"Been a rough week for I think all Cardinal fans," lifelong Louisville fan Rick O'Neil said at Hall of Fame Cafe.

Friday might be the first time the news was positive during the week. The school announced former Cards player David Padgett, most recently an assistant coach, would be promoted to acting head coach.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: Basketball bribery scandal

"David's great. He's young. He's connected with these fellows over here and I think he'll do great," O'Neil said. "I don't know if he's going to be our coach in the future but he'll do a great job and he'll bring us all back together."

Some remember Padgett most on the court, not the bench.

"He was a coach when he played for us," Sonny Schafer, another lifelong Card fan, said. "When he was on the floor, he told everyone else where to be on that floor."

With the FBI investigation still open and trust ruined, there is at least some doubt.

"I'm just worried that he's part of the investigation," John Ramsey said. "I just want a clean break. That's all."

The biggest question is whether Padgett will be permanent.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ UofL players react to Pitino and new acting head coach

+ Cards name David Padgett acting basketball coach

+ FBI's 'Coach-2' is Pitino, NBC News reports

"We got to get a big name coach and we will get a big name coach," Schafer said.

"We may need somebody bigger but if he does a great job, I think he deserves the opportunity to be the coach," O'Neil said.

Even with a program completely up in the air, the hopes for the tournament haven't faded.

"We got enough talent on that team that we will be in the top 20," Schafer said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights Reserved.