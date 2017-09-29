Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Central 49, Southern Wells 0
Alexandria 14, Elwood 12
Andrean 42, Kankakee Valley 7
Attica 34, Covington 0
Avon 24, Westfield 6
Batesville 32, Greensburg 22
Blackford 31, Madison-Grant 8
Bloomington South 30, Terre Haute North 21
Bluffton 34, Heritage 32
Boone Grove 49, Hammond Noll 6
Bremen 43, S. Bend Washington 7
Brownsburg 35, Zionsville 10
Brownstown 48, Clarksville 0
Carroll (Flora) 53, Clinton Central 7
Cass 49, Lapel 28
Central Noble 19, Churubusco 17
Charlestown 29, Corydon 22
Chesterton 42, Lake Central 24
Cin. Winton Woods, Ohio 28, Indpls Chatard 27
Clinton Prairie 64, Taylor 14
Cloverdale 20, Owen Valley 9
Columbus North 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 7
Concord 17, Plymouth 0
Covenant Christian 47, Indpls Broad Ripple 26
Crown Point 37, LaPorte 35
Culver 45, Caston 21
Danville 67, Frankfort 0
DeKalb 35, Norwell 12
Decatur Central 13, Greenwood 12
E. Central 50, Connersville 0
E. Noble 42, Columbia City 0
Eastbrook 56, Frankton 12
Eastern (Greene) 61, Edinburgh 16
Eastside 48, Fremont 6
Edgewood 21, Brown Co. 18
Elkhart Central 27, S. Bend Adams 20
Ev. Mater Dei 38, Ev. Bosse 7
Ev. Reitz 50, Ev. North 13
Floyd Central 34, Bedford N. Lawrence 28
Franklin Central 42, Bloomington North 14
Ft. Wayne Concordia 35, Ft. Wayne Wayne 14
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 15, Ft. Wayne Luers 14
Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 35
Ft. Wayne South 35, Ft. Wayne North 22
Garrett 20, Fairfield 14
Gibson Southern 63, Pike Central 6
Glenn 17, LaVille 0
Greenfield 34, Yorktown 26
Griffith 53, S. Central (Union Mills) 10
Hagerstown 20, Centerville 6
Hamilton Southeastern 13, Noblesville 10
Heritage Christian 55, Indpls Northwest 6
Hobart 14, Highland 7
Homestead 58, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 24
Indian Creek 35, Cascade 0
Indiana Deaf 66, Union (Dugger) 6
Indpls Ben Davis 28, Carmel 10
Indpls Howe 41, Culver Academy 6
Indpls Lutheran 36, Monrovia 29
Indpls Pike 28, Center Grove 20
Indpls Ritter 28, Beech Grove 0
Indpls Roncalli 28, Fishers 17
Indpls Scecina 21, Triton Central 0
Indpls Tech 49, Anderson 6
Jasper 51, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 7
Knightstown 40, Tri 30
Kokomo 48, Logansport 7
Lafayette Jeff 63, Richmond 6
Lakeland 38, W. Noble 36
Lawrence Central 21, Indpls N. Central 15
Lawrenceburg 70, Rushville 12
Lebanon 63, Crawfordsville 14
Leo 42, Huntington North 12
Linton 48, N. Knox 6
Lowell 28, Munster 9
Manchester 34, Whitko 14
Marion 36, Muncie Central 7
Martinsville 43, Indpls Manual 8
McCutcheon 21, Lafayette Harrison 7
Michigan City 31, Portage 14
Milan 59, Oldenburg 0
Monroe Central 46, Eastern Hancock 21
N. Central (Farmersburg) 54, Riverton Parke 24
N. Daviess 41, Wood Memorial 0
N. Decatur 61, Anderson Prep Academy 0
N. Harrison 6, Silver Creek 0
N. Miami 41, Wabash 0
N. Putnam 28, W. Vigo 21
N. Vermillion 41, Rockville 7
New Albany 49, Jeffersonville 35
New Haven 18, Bellmont 13
New Palestine 66, Shelbyville 21
New Prairie 42, Mishawaka Marian 0
NorthWood 65, Elkhart Memorial 14
Northfield 34, Maconaquah 7
Northridge 29, Goshen 26
Northview 22, Greencastle 20
Paoli 61, Crawford Co. 32
Pendleton Hts. 28, Delta 13
Penn 58, S. Bend Clay 0
Perry Central 14, W. Washington 10
Pioneer 28, Knox 7
Plainfield 31, Franklin 26
Prairie Hts. 49, Angola 6
Providence 27, Mitchell 8
Rensselaer 60, Benton Central 6
River Forest 14, Lake Station 8
Rochester 28, Tippecanoe Valley 14
S. Adams 45, Jay Co. 28
S. Bend Riley 42, Jimtown 20
S. Bend St. Joseph's 27, Mishawaka 25
S. Vermillion 44, Fountain Central 14
Salem 47, Eastern (Pekin) 6
Seeger 69, Turkey Run 14
Seymour 41, Jennings Co. 7
Shenandoah 60, Winchester 14
Southport 38, Terre Haute South 28
Southridge 17, Heritage Hills 7
Southwood 55, Peru 28
Speedway def. Indpls Park Tudor, forfeit
Sullivan 63, S. Putnam 20
Tipton 34, Sheridan 14
Traders Point Christian 51, Rock Creek Academy 6
Tri-Central 14, Eastern (Greentown) 9
Tri-County 55, Frontier 7
Tri-West 59, N. Montgomery 9
Triton 36, N. Judson 8
Twin Lakes 14, Hamilton Hts. 13
Union City 28, Cambridge City 20, OT
Union Co. 18, Northeastern 8
Vincennes 39, S. Bend Washington 7
Vincennes 39, Washington 7
W. Lafayette 49, Lafayette Catholic 0
Warren Central 53, Lawrence North 3
Warsaw 35, Wawasee 13
Western 16, Northwestern 0
Western Boone 21, Southmont 7
Whiteland 52, Mooresville 42
Whiting 20, Calumet 12
Winamac 37, W. Central 14
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
Keywords: Indiana, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.