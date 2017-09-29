Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Central 49, Southern Wells 0

Alexandria 14, Elwood 12

Andrean 42, Kankakee Valley 7

Attica 34, Covington 0

Avon 24, Westfield 6

Batesville 32, Greensburg 22

Blackford 31, Madison-Grant 8

Bloomington South 30, Terre Haute North 21

Bluffton 34, Heritage 32

Boone Grove 49, Hammond Noll 6

Bremen 43, S. Bend Washington 7

Brownsburg 35, Zionsville 10

Brownstown 48, Clarksville 0

Carroll (Flora) 53, Clinton Central 7

Cass 49, Lapel 28

Central Noble 19, Churubusco 17

Charlestown 29, Corydon 22

Chesterton 42, Lake Central 24

Cin. Winton Woods, Ohio 28, Indpls Chatard 27

Clinton Prairie 64, Taylor 14

Cloverdale 20, Owen Valley 9

Columbus North 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

Concord 17, Plymouth 0

Covenant Christian 47, Indpls Broad Ripple 26

Crown Point 37, LaPorte 35

Culver 45, Caston 21

Danville 67, Frankfort 0

DeKalb 35, Norwell 12

Decatur Central 13, Greenwood 12

E. Central 50, Connersville 0

E. Noble 42, Columbia City 0

Eastbrook 56, Frankton 12

Eastern (Greene) 61, Edinburgh 16

Eastside 48, Fremont 6

Edgewood 21, Brown Co. 18

Elkhart Central 27, S. Bend Adams 20

Ev. Mater Dei 38, Ev. Bosse 7

Ev. Reitz 50, Ev. North 13

Floyd Central 34, Bedford N. Lawrence 28

Franklin Central 42, Bloomington North 14

Ft. Wayne Concordia 35, Ft. Wayne Wayne 14

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 15, Ft. Wayne Luers 14

Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 35

Ft. Wayne South 35, Ft. Wayne North 22

Garrett 20, Fairfield 14

Gibson Southern 63, Pike Central 6

Glenn 17, LaVille 0

Greenfield 34, Yorktown 26

Griffith 53, S. Central (Union Mills) 10

Hagerstown 20, Centerville 6

Hamilton Southeastern 13, Noblesville 10

Heritage Christian 55, Indpls Northwest 6

Hobart 14, Highland 7

Homestead 58, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 24

Indian Creek 35, Cascade 0

Indiana Deaf 66, Union (Dugger) 6

Indpls Ben Davis 28, Carmel 10

Indpls Howe 41, Culver Academy 6

Indpls Lutheran 36, Monrovia 29

Indpls Pike 28, Center Grove 20

Indpls Ritter 28, Beech Grove 0

Indpls Roncalli 28, Fishers 17

Indpls Scecina 21, Triton Central 0

Indpls Tech 49, Anderson 6

Jasper 51, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 7

Knightstown 40, Tri 30

Kokomo 48, Logansport 7

Lafayette Jeff 63, Richmond 6

Lakeland 38, W. Noble 36

Lawrence Central 21, Indpls N. Central 15

Lawrenceburg 70, Rushville 12

Lebanon 63, Crawfordsville 14

Leo 42, Huntington North 12

Linton 48, N. Knox 6

Lowell 28, Munster 9

Manchester 34, Whitko 14

Marion 36, Muncie Central 7

Martinsville 43, Indpls Manual 8

McCutcheon 21, Lafayette Harrison 7

Michigan City 31, Portage 14

Milan 59, Oldenburg 0

Monroe Central 46, Eastern Hancock 21

N. Central (Farmersburg) 54, Riverton Parke 24

N. Daviess 41, Wood Memorial 0

N. Decatur 61, Anderson Prep Academy 0

N. Harrison 6, Silver Creek 0

N. Miami 41, Wabash 0

N. Putnam 28, W. Vigo 21

N. Vermillion 41, Rockville 7

New Albany 49, Jeffersonville 35

New Haven 18, Bellmont 13

New Palestine 66, Shelbyville 21

New Prairie 42, Mishawaka Marian 0

NorthWood 65, Elkhart Memorial 14

Northfield 34, Maconaquah 7

Northridge 29, Goshen 26

Northview 22, Greencastle 20

Paoli 61, Crawford Co. 32

Pendleton Hts. 28, Delta 13

Penn 58, S. Bend Clay 0

Perry Central 14, W. Washington 10

Pioneer 28, Knox 7

Plainfield 31, Franklin 26

Prairie Hts. 49, Angola 6

Providence 27, Mitchell 8

Rensselaer 60, Benton Central 6

River Forest 14, Lake Station 8

Rochester 28, Tippecanoe Valley 14

S. Adams 45, Jay Co. 28

S. Bend Riley 42, Jimtown 20

S. Bend St. Joseph's 27, Mishawaka 25

S. Vermillion 44, Fountain Central 14

Salem 47, Eastern (Pekin) 6

Seeger 69, Turkey Run 14

Seymour 41, Jennings Co. 7

Shenandoah 60, Winchester 14

Southport 38, Terre Haute South 28

Southridge 17, Heritage Hills 7

Southwood 55, Peru 28

Speedway def. Indpls Park Tudor, forfeit

Sullivan 63, S. Putnam 20

Tipton 34, Sheridan 14

Traders Point Christian 51, Rock Creek Academy 6

Tri-Central 14, Eastern (Greentown) 9

Tri-County 55, Frontier 7

Tri-West 59, N. Montgomery 9

Triton 36, N. Judson 8

Twin Lakes 14, Hamilton Hts. 13

Union City 28, Cambridge City 20, OT

Union Co. 18, Northeastern 8

Vincennes 39, S. Bend Washington 7

W. Lafayette 49, Lafayette Catholic 0

Warren Central 53, Lawrence North 3

Warsaw 35, Wawasee 13

Western 16, Northwestern 0

Western Boone 21, Southmont 7

Whiteland 52, Mooresville 42

Whiting 20, Calumet 12

Winamac 37, W. Central 14

