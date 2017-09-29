Interstate road rage killer sentenced

The shooting happened on I-71 in February 2015. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man found guilty of shooting and killing a driver on the interstate during a fit of road rage will spend decades in prison.

Friday a judge sentenced Christopher McCullum to 60 years in prison, upholding the recommendation of the jury.

The shooting happened on I-71 in February 2015.

McCullum shot into an SUV driven by Mukhtar Ahmed, hitting and killing him.

Investigators determined road rage was the motive.

During trial, McCullum said he was not in his right mind when he fired into the Ahmed's SUV.

