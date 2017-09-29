Kentucky Derby Museum opens exhibit honoring D. Wayne Lukas

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum opened a temporary brand-new exhibit honoring hall of fame trainer, D. Wayne Lukas.

Friday Lukas joined Kentucky Derby Museum President Patrick Armstrong and Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery to officially open the exhibit.

The exhibit includes Lukas's four Kentucky Derby trophies for wins in 1988 (Winning Colors), 1995 (Thunder Gulch), 1996 (Grindstone) and 1999 (Charismatic), four Kentucky Oaks trophies, four Kentucky Derby rings and Hall of Fame ring, and his Eclipse Award of Merit, received in 2013. This will be the first these items will be on a public display.

"I am excited to share this special memorabilia with the public, giving them the opportunity to go down memory lane," D. Wayne Lukas said. "With this exhibit and plans for an extended display coming soon, I'm proud to share my legacy with the Kentucky Derby Museum's visitors."

The Museum has plans to extend the exhibit, featuring Lukas's collection.

