Driver who survived deadly crash enters plea for felony charge

Kevin Bell apologized to Nikki Reed's family on his way to court in 2016. (Source: Katie Bauer/WAVE 3 News)

JENNINGS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - There are new developments in the case of a man who crashed his car, then crawled to the road days later carrying two bowling balls, but leaving his dead girlfriend behind.

Kevin Bell pleaded guilty to driving while suspended, resulting in death. That is a felony charge.

The crash happened in a wooded area off US 50 in September of 2016.

Bell's girlfriend, Nikki Reed, was killed.

He was able to crawl to the road for help three days later, and for some reason carried bowling balls from his car with him.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Crash survivor sent text to co-worker hours before he was found

+ Survivor of crash that killed Indiana girlfriend arrested

+ Report: Indiana woman was in boyfriend's lap when she was killed in crash

When he was found, Bell didn't initially tell police about the crash or the dead body.

Sentencing will be finished at a later date.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.