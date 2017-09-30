Will Tom Jurich survive scandal as UofL Athletic Director?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI probe of college basketball caught the University of Louisville in its snare but one member of the University's Athletics Association Board says Tom Jurich may survive the scandal.

Bill Stone talked to WAVE 3 News Anchor Scott Reynolds Friday afternoon as we taped our weekly "Sunday Morning Politics" segment.

"Tom Jurich has done tremendous things here," Stone said. "He's done one terrible thing wrong. He believed a coach. And you've got to evaluate the totality of what the man has done and it wasn't just because he was a celebrity coach. Tom also defended his women's lacrosse coach with the same vigor. He's a very loyal person."

Stone added more than 20 other university programs have run squeaky clean under Jurich.

Of course under his helm, most every sport has new and top notch facilities and many programs - from swimming and soccer to baseball and women's basketball - have had great success.

"I think UofL will keep its mind open and the Tom Jurich story is not yet complete," Stone said.

We will closely follow what's happening regarding Tom Jurich. He is currently on paid administrative leave after the revelation of the FBI investigation.

