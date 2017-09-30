Butterfly garden dedicated in honor of Dequante Hobbs Jr.

The garden is outside Wellington Elementary, where Hobbs was a student. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family, teachers and students gathered Friday to dedicated a garden at Wellington Elementary in the memory of Dequante Hobbs Jr.

In May, the 7-year-old was eating cake at his kitchen table when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

Hobb's parents say the garden means a lot.

"It's a blessing for them to do this and have this garden for him," Dequante Hobbs Sr. said.

Police have charged Wyatt Williams, 23, in Hobbs's death.

They say he fired shots at a dice game, including the stray bullet that killed the little boy.

