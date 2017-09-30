Columbus police officer injured in shooting; suspect on the loose

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Authorities are looking for a man who injured a Columbus police officer during a shooting on Saturday.

Columbus police tried to pull a man in a Toyota Corolla over near 11th and Washington Streets around 4:30 a.m., according to Indiana State Police. The suspect took off and a pursuit ensued. ISP said that the vehicle traveled south on State Road 11, turned onto a county road, before stopping near a water treatment plant.

The suspect got out, shot at a Columbus officer, then ran into the woods, ISP said.

"He then fired at least one shot in the direction of the pursuing officer,"ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeler said. "That round injured the officer. We don't know exactly whether the round hit the officer; there was debris that struck that officer. The officer did suffer an injury as a result of that shot being fired."

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s, with red or brown hair and facial hair. He's about six feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was wearing jeans, a black shirt and a ball cap.

Police said they consider the suspect armed and dangerous.

The officer who was shot was identified as nine-year veteran Josh McCrary. ISP said he was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, treated and released.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call Indiana State Police at (812) 689-5000 or 911.

