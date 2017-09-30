Columbus police officer shot; suspect on the loose

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Authorities are looking for a man who shot a Columbus police officer on Saturday.

Police tried to pull a man over around 4:30 a.m., according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department. The suspect took off and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect stopped on State Road 11 near Garden City, got out and shot an officer. He then got away on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s, with red or brown hair and facial hair. He's about six feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was wearing jeans, a black shirt and a ball cap.

The officer who was shot is not being identified, but ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted that the officer is expected to be ok.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call Indiana State Police at (812) 689-5000

