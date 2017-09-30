Suspect in Columbus officer shooting caught after shootout with SWAT

The suspect shot at the officer on State Road 11 near Garden City. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Authorities have captured the man wanted for injuring a Columbus police officer during a shooting on Saturday.

Columbus police tried to pull a man in a Toyota Corolla over near 11th and Washington Streets around 4:30 a.m., according to Indiana State Police. The suspect took off and a pursuit ensued. ISP said that the vehicle traveled south on State Road 11, turned onto a county road, before stopping near a water treatment plant.

The suspect got out, shot at a Columbus officer, then ran into the woods, ISP said.

The officer who was shot was identified as nine-year veteran Josh McCrary. ISP said he was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, treated and released.

"He then fired at least one shot in the direction of the pursuing officer," ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said. "That round injured the officer. We don't know exactly whether the round hit the officer; there was debris that struck that officer. The officer did suffer an injury as a result of that shot being fired."

9 yr veteran Josh McCrary Columbus PD shot after traffic stop suspect at large @wave3news pic.twitter.com/xrjVRd0bV4 — Andreina Centlivre (@andreinaWAVE3) September 30, 2017

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Wheeles posted an update on Twitter, saying the suspect had been caught after exchanging shots with an ISP SWAT team.

UPDATE-Suspect in early morning shooting of @Columbus_Police officer is now in custody after exchanging shots with @IndStatePolice SWAT team — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) September 30, 2017

Wheeles said the suspect was hit by gunfire. His condition was not immediately released. No officers were injured in that shooting, according to Wheeles.

Suspect was struck by the shots. His condition is unknown at this time. All police officers are safe at this time. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) September 30, 2017

