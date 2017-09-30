Evansville PD searching for missing 65-year-old

EVANSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 65-year-old.

Evansville PD said Alvin Scheller was last seen Friday at 5:45 p.m. in Evansville. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Scheller is a 65-year-old white male, 5' 6 " and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Scheller was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeve button up shirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes, police said.

Scheller was last seen driving a 2014 Beige Toyota Camry with Indiana In God We Trust Plate UQX435.

Those with information on Alvin Scheller's location are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.