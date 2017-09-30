I-24 closure due to tractor trailer collisions

I-24 westbound traffic is blocked due to a double semi collision.

Marshall County Dispatch received a report of a two vehicle collision on Interstate 24 near the 21 mile marker on 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

Lindy W. Duhon, of Erath, Louisiana, was driving a 2016 Kenworth tractor trailer westbound on I-24 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle dropped off the left shoulder. Mr. Duhon then steered the tractor trailer back onto the roadway, where it turned onto its side and slid to a stop across both lanes of westbound traffic. Shortly thereafter, a tractor trailer being driven westbound by JB Burrell Jr., of Hendersonville, North Carolina, struck the first tractor trailer.

Burrell was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for treatment of life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the second tractor trailer, Marie S. Burrell, was transported by ambulance to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 remain closed and are expected to re-open at approximately 3:00 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

