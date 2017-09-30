Kraemer with 2 TDs as Drake beats Butler 27-16

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Grant Kraemer threw two touchdown passes and Drake took an early lead and held it, beating Butler 27-16 on Saturday.

Kraemer was 27 of 40 for 329 yards passing for the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer League). Tyler Updegraff ran for 69 yards and a score and Danny Donley kicked two field goals.

Kraemer threw his two touchdowns in the second quarter, the first to Steven Doran for 28 yards and the second to Connor Ostrander for 15 yards, boosting Drake's 7-6 first-quarter edge to 21-6 with 7:34 left in the half.

Anthony Scaccia ran six yards for Butler's only touchdown late in the second quarter and Drake led 21-13 at the break.

In the second half, Donley kicked a 19-yard field goal with 10:34 to go in the third quarter and another from 38 yards late in the fourth to seal the win.

Will Marty threw for 197 yards for Butler (2-3, 0-2). Drew Bevelhimer kicked three field goals.

