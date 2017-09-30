Red Sox clinch AL East, top Astros 6-3; rematch in playoffs

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz, right, tosses to first base on the single by Houston Astros' Derek Fisher (21) during the third inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts points to teammate Andrew Benintendi after scoring on Benintendi's single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, center, celebrates with Hanley Ramirez (13) after scoring with Andrew Benintendi, right, on a two-run double by Mitch Moreland during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astro...

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's David Price reacts after striking out Houston Astros' George Springer to retire the side with the bases loaded in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

By JIMMY GOLENAP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox clinched the AL East by beating Houston 6-3 Saturday, setting up an immediate rematch with the Astros in the playoffs.

David Price delivered in his relief role as the Red Sox ended a two-game skid and won back-to-back AL East titles for the first time in franchise history. Boston's victory left the New York Yankees with a wild-card spot.

The Red Sox will begin the best-of-five AL Division Series on Thursday at West champion Houston. The Yankees will host Minnesota in the wild-card game Tuesday, with the winner playing at Central champion Cleveland on Thursday in the ALDS.

