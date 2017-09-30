Ranked Louisville defeat the Racers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ranked Louisville defeat the Racers

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The 17th ranked Louisville football team defeated Murray State 55-10 Saturday.

The Cardinals lead 35-3 at half time and never looked back against the Ohio Valley Conference opponent.

With the win, Louisville improved to 4-1 and Murray falls to 1-4.

