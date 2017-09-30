Ranked Louisville defeat the Racers

The 17th ranked Louisville football team defeated Murray State 55-10 Saturday.
The Cardinals lead 35-3 at half time and never looked back against the Ohio Valley Conference opponent.
With the win, Louisville improved to 4-1 and Murray falls to 1-4.
