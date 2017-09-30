Lester looks sharp as Cubs pound Reds 9-0

By ANDREW SELIGMANAP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Jon Lester struck out seven over five innings, Kyle Schwarber hit his 30th home run and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Cincinnati Reds 9-0 on Saturday for their 15th win in 18 games.

Lester (13-8) allowed four hits and walked none in a possible tuneup for Game 1 of the NL Division Series against Washington. The veteran left-hander has allowed one run in 11 innings over his past two outings after posting an 8.22 ERA in his previous five starts.

Lester's second straight win was a welcome development for the Cubs with Jake Arrieta coming back from a strained right hamstring. Kyle Hendricks also could start the playoff opener against the Nationals.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.