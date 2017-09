Cain calls it a career, he's sharp as Giants fall to SD 3-2

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain works in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in San Francisco. Cain has announced that he will retire at the end of the sea...

By GIDEON RUBINAssociated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Matt Cain pitched five shutout innings, then raised his arms and waved his cap, fighting off tears amid a standing ovation as he walked off the mound for final time Saturday in the San Francisco Giants' 3-2 loss to San Diego.

Cain's decorated 13-year career came to an end and the home crowd at AT&T Park saluted the right-hander, a cornerstone of the team's championship era who pitched the only perfect game in franchise history.

Cain took a curtain call and exited with a 1-0 lead. He gave up two hits, struck out four and walked one. He made his last start a day ahead of his 33rd birthday and at the close of a $127.5 million, six-year contract.

Beset by injuries in recent years, Cain has said he couldn't imagine pitching for another team. The three-time All-Star finished 3-11 with a 5.43 ERA this year.

