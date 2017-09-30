Cain calls it a career, he's sharp as Giants fall to SD 3-2 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cain calls it a career, he's sharp as Giants fall to SD 3-2

By GIDEON RUBIN
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Matt Cain pitched five shutout innings, then raised his arms and waved his cap, fighting off tears amid a standing ovation as he walked off the mound for final time Saturday in the San Francisco Giants' 3-2 loss to San Diego.

Cain's decorated 13-year career came to an end and the home crowd at AT&T Park saluted the right-hander, a cornerstone of the team's championship era who pitched the only perfect game in franchise history.

Cain took a curtain call and exited with a 1-0 lead. He gave up two hits, struck out four and walked one. He made his last start a day ahead of his 33rd birthday and at the close of a $127.5 million, six-year contract.

Beset by injuries in recent years, Cain has said he couldn't imagine pitching for another team. The three-time All-Star finished 3-11 with a 5.43 ERA this year.

